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ProPak India 2026, now in its 8th edition, continues to be the premier platform for industry decision-makers. Growing each year, it showcases top suppliers, innovative sustainable machinery, live product demonstrations, and exceptional conferences. As India's leading platform for sourcing cutting-edge packaging materials and processing technologies, ProPak India is designed to address attendees' needs and enhance production capabilities. Join us from 26 – 28 August 2026 in BEC Mumbai to experience the latest innovations, network with the best suppliers, and stay ahead in the evolving packaging and processing industry!
ProPak is co-located with Fi India, which is an exclusive event for food ingredients and caters to the entire food and beverage industry. Both events together provide a complete solution for the food and beverage industry.
Virendra Landge
Director, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd
ProPak India uniquely connects professionals from the food and packaging industries, showcasing innovations like those at the Sustainability Square. This platform fosters collaboration, trendsetting, and knowledge-sharing, shaping the future of sustainable solutions.
Clifford Schäfersküpper
Head Sales & Market Development, Glatt Ingenieurtechnik GmbH
It’s been a great opportunity to connect with customers and expand our presence in the food industry, especially in conjunction with food ingredients. ProPak has provided valuable exposure and a chance to engage with potential customers, showcasing high-value products. It’s been a great platform, and we look forward to continued growth here.
Deepak Kamath
Managing Director India, Serac Packaging India Pvt Ltd
The packaging and processing industry is rapidly evolving, and ProPak allows us to showcase innovations like Bluestream, our chemical-free decontamination solution, which helps reduce operating costs. ProPak is an ideal platform to present our innovations, share our R&D contributions, and connect with the right audience in the packaging industry.
Arunkumar
Senior Manager - South India Region, Holostik India Ltd
ProPak India is a key packaging expo that brings together brand owners and customers looking for solutions in machinery, product security, labeling, and biodegradable packaging. ProPak addresses these needs by showcasing advanced packaging solutions. The event serves industries like pharma, tobacco, and others, where counterfeiting is a concern, and security products are crucial for brand protection.
Dr. Vanjari Lingam
Executive Director, Bhoomi Nutraceuticals Private Ltd
ProPak India is a fantastic platform where I discovered cutting-edge packaging systems and even made some purchases. It’s an excellent event for exploring new models and methodologies, especially for newcomers in chemical processing and packaging. Kudos to the organizers for creating such a valuable experience for the industry!
Thanigai Nathan S
Associate Vice President, Production, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd
This event is crucial for India's packaging industry, offering a platform to gather innovations and insights. The innovation section stood out, with valuable information and samples helping us improve products and drive growth.
Gain unmatched recognition at the 11th edition of India Pharma Packaging Awards by showcasing your breakthrough solutions. Don’t miss this chance to shine, inspire, and lead the future of pharma packaging. Nominate now!
Your feedback matters!
Please take a moment to rate our business on Google and share your experience with us.