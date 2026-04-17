ProPak India 2026, now in its 8th edition, continues to be the premier platform for industry decision-makers. Growing each year, it showcases top suppliers, innovative sustainable machinery, live product demonstrations, and exceptional conferences. As India's leading platform for sourcing cutting-edge packaging materials and processing technologies, ProPak India is designed to address attendees' needs and enhance production capabilities. Join us from 26 – 28 August 2026 in BEC Mumbai to experience the latest innovations, network with the best suppliers, and stay ahead in the evolving packaging and processing industry!