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#ProcessPackDeliver

ProPak India is a part of the international ProPak exhibition series and India’s prominent business gathering in the processing and packaging industry

🗓️26th – 28th August, 2026

📍 BEC Mumbai

Exhibit with UsRegister to Visit

#ProcessPackDeliver

Discover the World of Processing and Packaging for Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, and More!

🗓️ 26th – 28th August, 2026

📍BEC Mumbai

Exhibit with UsRegister to Visit

#ProcessPackDeliver

India’s Leading Exhibition for Processing, Packaging and Supply Chain Innovation

🗓️ 26th – 28th August, 2026

📍BEC Mumbai

Exhibit with UsRegister to Visit
Explore, Empower and Engage

Explore, Empower and Engage

ProPak India 2026, now in its 8th edition, continues to be the premier platform for industry decision-makers. Growing each year, it showcases top suppliers, innovative sustainable machinery, live product demonstrations, and exceptional conferences. As India's leading platform for sourcing cutting-edge packaging materials and processing technologies, ProPak India is designed to address attendees' needs and enhance production capabilities. Join us from 26 – 28 August 2026 in BEC Mumbai to experience the latest innovations, network with the best suppliers, and stay ahead in the evolving packaging and processing industry!

Recapping ProPak India 2025

Total Visitors
Exhibiting Companies
Days of Networking
Visiting Countries
Decision Makers
Top Speakers
15000
Total
Visitors
100
Exhibiting
Companies
3
Days
of Networking
15
Visiting
Countries
47
Decision
Makers
22
Top
Speakers
Global Map
Propak

Editions

1st Edition NOIDA 2018

1st Edition
NOIDA
2018

2nd Edition MUMBAI 2019

2nd Edition
MUMBAI
2019

3rd Edition DELHI 2021

3rd Edition
DELHI
2021

4th Edition BANGALORE 2022

4th Edition
BANGALORE
2022

5th Edition MUMBAI 2023

5th Edition MUMBAI 2023

6th Edition BANGALORE 2024

6th Edition BANGALORE 2024

7th Edition GREATER NOIDA 2025

7th Edition GREATER NOIDA 2025

8th Edition MUMBAI 2026

8th Edition
MUMBAI
2026

Co-located with Fi India

ProPak is co-located with Fi India, which is an exclusive event for food ingredients and caters to the entire food and beverage industry. Both events together provide a complete solution for the food and beverage industry.

Co-located with Fi India

Why Exhibit?

Join industry leaders from the processing and packaging sectors to drive your business forward.

Showcase cutting-edge solutions

Showcase cutting-edge solutions

Gain valuable market insights

Gain valuable market insights

Expand your network with industry leaders.

Expand your network with industry leaders.

Boost your brand's visibility and drive business growth

Boost your brand's visibility and drive business growth

How to Exhibit?

Meet Our 2025 Exhibitors

Explore innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies from leading companies

Katha
Kenray
Kingfa
KMI
Konica Minolta
LanFest
Laxmi Varsha
Maha X-Ray
MiSumi
NE
IA
Nexgen
Oleotech Engineer Pvt ltd.
Orient
Packaging Bros
Pakcellence
Pashupati Group
Platinum
PoUchmate
Primotex
Prompt
Royal Uniform Tailors
RSV
Russell
SACMI
SAFE
SAMARIKA
ST
Serac
SLMC
Shree Bhagwati
Shubham
SAT
Spectra Plast
Square Automation
Prafilling System
StarPac
Sudarshan Book
SWISS Pac
Logo
THWINOX
TRIDISENO
TRUE TAG
Unique Equipments
Wraptech
ABL
DRYBAG
OMDF AIR Division
Arshad
Clear Can
becquer
Chamunda
Clearpack Group
Decorative Sleeves
Delite
Packx
Electronics Devices
E
Elmech
EmiQual
Enercon
Eol Packworld
Ercon
Excel Pack Pvt Ltd
Filsilpek
Galaxy Sivtex
Glatt
Goma
G-tech
Harikrushna
HNP
Hoerbiger
ImageProVision
JP
Exhibitor List 2026

What Our Attendees Are Saying

Virendra Landge

Director, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd

Virendra Landge

ProPak India uniquely connects professionals from the food and packaging industries, showcasing innovations like those at the Sustainability Square. This platform fosters collaboration, trendsetting, and knowledge-sharing, shaping the future of sustainable solutions.

Clifford Schäfersküpper

Head Sales & Market Development, Glatt Ingenieurtechnik GmbH

Clifford Schäfersküpper

It’s been a great opportunity to connect with customers and expand our presence in the food industry, especially in conjunction with food ingredients. ProPak has provided valuable exposure and a chance to engage with potential customers, showcasing high-value products. It’s been a great platform, and we look forward to continued growth here.

Deepak Kamath

Managing Director India, Serac Packaging India Pvt Ltd

Deepak Kamath

The packaging and processing industry is rapidly evolving, and ProPak allows us to showcase innovations like Bluestream, our chemical-free decontamination solution, which helps reduce operating costs. ProPak is an ideal platform to present our innovations, share our R&amp;D contributions, and connect with the right audience in the packaging industry.

Arunkumar

Senior Manager - South India Region, Holostik India Ltd

Arunkumar

ProPak India is a key packaging expo that brings together brand owners and customers looking for solutions in machinery, product security, labeling, and biodegradable packaging. ProPak addresses these needs by showcasing advanced packaging solutions. The event serves industries like pharma, tobacco, and others, where counterfeiting is a concern, and security products are crucial for brand protection.

Dr. Vanjari Lingam

Executive Director, Bhoomi Nutraceuticals Private Ltd

Dr. Vanjari Lingam

ProPak India is a fantastic platform where I discovered cutting-edge packaging systems and even made some purchases. It’s an excellent event for exploring new models and methodologies, especially for newcomers in chemical processing and packaging. Kudos to the organizers for creating such a valuable experience for the industry!

Thanigai Nathan S

Associate Vice President, Production, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd

Thanigai Nathan S

This event is crucial for India's packaging industry, offering a platform to gather innovations and insights. The innovation section stood out, with valuable information and samples helping us improve products and drive growth.    

What To Expect This Year

B2B Meetings

B2B Meetings

Start-Up Pavilion

Start-Up Pavilion

Conference

Conference

B2B Meetings

B2B Meetings

Start-Up Pavilion

Start-Up Pavilion

Conference

Conference

Calling all pharma packaging innovators!

Gain unmatched recognition at the 11th edition of India Pharma Packaging Awards by showcasing your breakthrough solutions. Don’t miss this chance to shine, inspire, and lead the future of pharma packaging. Nominate now!

Click to know more

Calling all pharma packaging innovators!

Partners 2026

Media Partners

Association Partners


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